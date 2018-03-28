South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-L) gets a briefing from his national security adviser Chung Eui-yong (2-R) before heading to his office on a chopper after returning from his overseas trip, at Seoul Incheon Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, 28 March 2018. North Korea confirmed on the same day that its top leader and his wife were visiting Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Drivers wait after Chinese policemen blocked a road near Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 27 March 2018. The move follows foreign media reports that a high-ranking North Korean official may be visiting China ahead of Pyongyang's planned summits with Seoul and Washington. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A stretch Mercedes-Benz limousine, believed to be carrying a high-ranking North Korean officer, travels along a road near Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

North Korean media on Wednesday confirmed that the supreme leader Kim Jong-un visited China together with his wife on her first trip abroad in the midst of a period of detente, according to the North Korean state news agency KCNA.

Rumors of Kim's visit to Beijing were soaring since late Mar 26 when the North Korean regime's armored train arrived at Beijing's central train station, where security measures were significantly reinforced throughout the day.

According to KCNA, the leader visited China from Sunday to Wednesday along with his wife Ri Sol-ju and the regime's number two Choe Ryong-hae, invited by President Xi Jinping.

Kim's trip, the first abroad since he took office in 2011, is part of the diplomatic moves ahead of the summits he will hold in April and May with the presidents of South Korea and the United States, respectively, to tackle the possible denuclearization of North Korea.

The relations between Beijing and Pyongyang, long-time allies, have increasingly deteriorated recently, triggered by North Korea's consistent missiles and nuclear tests, actions that Pyongyang has been punished for with strong sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council.