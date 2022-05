A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the meeting of the 8th Political Bureau of 8th Central Committee of the WPK, convened at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea, 12 May 2022. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean media reported Thursday the first contagion of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, declaring a state of "maximum emergency" in a country that has not announced any vaccination plan and has not reported a single inoculation to the World Health Organization.

Authorities detected samples of people tested Sunday in Pyongyang who had a fever that are consistent with the omicron variant, according to state news agency KCNA. EFE