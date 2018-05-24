A screen showing seismic activity from North Korea after it conducted its fifth nuclear test at Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site on Sep. 9, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Koreans watch a TV news broadcast on North Korea's dismantling of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea on Thursday blew up tunnels at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the process of dismantling the facility, according to journalists present at the event.

North Korea announced that it would dismantle the base after the inter-Korean summit held on Apr. 27, where both the countries agreed to work for complete denuclearization of the peninsula ahead of the upcoming summit between Pyongyang and Washington.

The detonations began at 11 am at the North Portal - also called tunnel 2 - and continued until 4 pm, with subsequent explosions in the western and southern tunnels, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The East Portal was reportedly abandoned after the first nuclear test in 2006.

Barracks and other facilities on the ground were also destroyed by explosions.

Reporters said over the phone that the remoteness of the facility made it impossible to transmit images and footage of the dismantling until the early hours of Friday, Yonhap reported.

Journalists from China, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia had been invited to witness the dismantling of the site.

Pyongyang had carried out all of its six nuclear tests - in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2016 (twice) and 2017 - at Punggye-ri, with the last explosion believed to be the strongest with a capacity of 250 Kilotons: 250 times bigger than the first test in 2006 and 15 times as destructive as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

The dismantling of the nuclear test site is seen as a gesture by Pyongyang to show its willingness to abandon its nuclear program ahead of the meeting between its leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump - set to take place in Singapore on Jun. 12 - although the secrecy around the event has raised doubts over the regime's commitment.

The absence of international nuclear experts during the process has been criticized, as specialists could have obtained valuable information about the magnitude of North Korea's nuclear program and the real state of the facilities.