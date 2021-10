A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C-L) speaking with Secretary of the Secretariat of the Worker's Party of Korea Jo Yong-won (C-R) during a visit to the 'Self-Defence-2021' defense development exhibition, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 11 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean television has shown images of the country's most advanced weaponry, including the intercontinental ballistic missiles, displayed at a military exhibition early this week.

In the array of missiles was Hwasong-16, the largest intercontinental missile in the North Korean arsenal, and the new hypersonic missile tested a few weeks ago.

The Hwasong-16, first unveiled at a military parade last year in October 2020, was displayed on a heavy-duty Transporter-Erector Launcher (TEL). EFE