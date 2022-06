North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday into the Sea of ??Japan, South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that it was analyzing the incident.

The South Korean military said the shots were fired between 9:08 a.m. and 9:43 a.m. local time (0:08 a.m. and 0:43 a.m. GMT) from the Sunan area of ??the capital Pyongyang, according to the text. EFE