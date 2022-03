An A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft of the US Air Force lands at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, 16 March 2022, after North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile earlier in the day. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader and General Secretary for the Worker's Party of Korea Kim Jong-un speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of 10,000 flats in the Hwasong area of Pyongyang, North Korea, 12 February 2022 (issued 13 February 2022). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/FILE

North Korea Sunday fired at least four projectiles from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea in its latest weapons test, a South Korean military told EFE.

The launch began around 7.20 am and continued for over an hour from the South Pyongan province as the projectiles landed into the sea called the West Sea in the two Koreas.

The weapons test, which does not violate United Nations resolutions, follows the ten missile launches North Korea conducted this year. EFE