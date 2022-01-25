A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 6th Political Bureau Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea, 19 January 2022. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea fired two cruise missiles on Tuesday morning, the South Korean military said, the fifth weapons test by the hermit kingdom in the first month of the New Year.

Citing an unnamed military source, the Yonhap news agency said North Korea fired two missiles towards the Sea of Japan from an inland area.

"We still need to conduct a detailed analysis (of the latest weapons test)," the military official told reporters in a background briefing on the condition of anonymity.

"But I want to say that should such a missile be launched southward, our detection and interception systems have no problem countering it."

The South Korean authorities did not offer more details about the new test. Japan has not reported the launch.

(...)