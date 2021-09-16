A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a missile test firing launched from a train at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 15 September 2021 (issued 16 September 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a missile test firing launched from a train at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 15 September 2021 (issued 16 September 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The two ballistic missiles tested by North Korea on Wednesday were fired from a train, state media has announced, in what is a first for this type of launch for the regime.

"The railway-borne missile regiment took part in the drill with a mission to strike the target area 800 kilometers away from its location after moving to the central mountainous area at dawn on September 15," state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

According to the South Korean army, Pyongyang launched the two projectiles Wednesday from Yangdeok (70 kilometers east of the capital), in the province of South Pyongan, flying about 800 km at a maximum altitude of 60 km before falling into the Sea of Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas).

(...)