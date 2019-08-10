North Korea on Saturday reportedly launched another two short-range missiles from its eastern coast, the fifth test of its kind in about two weeks, according to South Korean military sources.

The two projectiles were fired from South Hamyong province at 5.32 am and 5.50 am local time, respectively, and fell into the Sea of Japan, according to a statement by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The United States and South Korean authorities have been analyzing the data collected on the trajectory of the projectiles to get a clearer picture of the nature of the missiles.

The incident marked the fifth round of missile launches by North Korea since July 25.

Pyongyang has said they are a warning against joint military drills between Washington and Seoul.

The missiles traversed around 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) and reached a maximum height of 48 kilometers, according to the JCS, which has so far concluded from this data that the missiles in question were short-range ballistic ones.

The previous launch conducted by the regime led by Kim Jong-un had occurred on Wednesday. In all the recent tests, the missiles used were similar to the current one, according to preliminary analyses by Washington and Seoul.

"We see high chances of additional launches, as North Korea is now carrying out summertime drills and the combined exercise between South Korea and the US is underway," the JCS said, adding that the allies were "maintaining staunch military readiness."

North Korea's most recent missile test comes after US President Donald Trump on Friday announced having received a "very beautiful" letter from the North Korean leader expressing his displeasure about the military drills on the Korean peninsula.

On Aug. 5, Seoul and Washington began three-week-long military exercises in South Korea, which this time are being held on a smaller scale than on previous occasions with a view to promoting dialogue and de-escalation in the Korean peninsula. However, North Korea has continued to protest.

Trump, addressing the media at the White House on Friday, remarked that he too was never a fan of these war games and left the possibility open for another meeting with the North Korean leader. EFE-EPA

co-ahg/sc/dl