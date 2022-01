An image released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows collated photos of missile tests in North Korea. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, inspected a munitions factory producing a major weapon system, unknown location released on 28 January 2022. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea launched an apparent ballistic projectile Sunday into the Sea of ??Japan, its seventh such launch this month, according to the South Korean Army.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea detected the launch, which occurred at about 8 am on Sunday (23:00 GMT on Saturday), and were carried out from the Jagang province area, bordering China, according to South Korean agency Yonhap.

(...)