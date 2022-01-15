North Korea said Saturday it launched two railway-borne guided missiles a day ago, the third weapons test in the last nine days that have sparked fresh sanctions from the United States against the reclusive nation.
The state-run Korea Central News Agency said the firing drill to check “the proficiency in the action procedures of the railway-borne missile regiment of North Phyongan Province took place on Friday.”
“The regiment received a firepower mission at short notice from the General Staff in the morning on Friday before swiftly moving to the firing ground, and precisely struck the set target in the East Sea of Korea with two tactical guided missiles.” EFE