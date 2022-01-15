People visit at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, 12 January 2022. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea has successfully conducted the 'final' test-firing of Hypersonic missile on 11 January into the Sea of Japan. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A child plays next a South Korean Hyeonmu ballistic missile on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, 12 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

People take a pictures next to a South Korean Hyeonmu ballistic missile (L) on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, 12 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea said Saturday it launched two railway-borne guided missiles a day ago, the third weapons test in the last nine days that have sparked fresh sanctions from the United States against the reclusive nation.

The state-run Korea Central News Agency said the firing drill to check “the proficiency in the action procedures of the railway-borne missile regiment of North Phyongan Province took place on Friday.”

“The regiment received a firepower mission at short notice from the General Staff in the morning on Friday before swiftly moving to the firing ground, and precisely struck the set target in the East Sea of Korea with two tactical guided missiles.” EFE