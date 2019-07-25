An undated photo released on Sept. 16, 201, by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows the country's leader Kim Jong Un (R), supreme commander of the Korean People's Army, guiding a launching of the medium-to-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 at an unspecified location. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo made available by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on March 7, 2017, shows four projectiles during a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an undisclosed location in North Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Seoul, Jul 25 (efe-epa) - North Korea on Thursday launched two short-range missiles from its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missiles were launched from near the city of Wonsan and were directed towards the Sea of Japan, one with a trajectory of about 430 kilometers (267 miles) and the other a bit longer, according to the JCS in Seoul. Both projectiles reached an altitude of about 50 kilometers.

“Our military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture,” added the source, as quoted by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The first missile was launched at 5:34 am local time and the other 23 minutes later, according to the JCS statement.

The official note added that both South Korean and US authorities were conducting an in-depth data analysis to confirm the types of projectiles that have been fired.

While the South Korean military authorities initially used the term "projectiles" to refer to these launches, it was later confirmed that they were missiles.

Further analysis is needed to verify if they were ballistic missiles or not and whether they were the same type of short-range missiles that North Korea test-fired twice in May.

According to the official statement, the two missiles fell in the waters of the Sea of Japan, called the East Sea by the two Koreas.

This is the first missile launch since May, which was then personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and reported in a timely manner by the Pyongyang regime's state media.

This latest launch took place after Kim met with US President Donald Trump on June 30 at the border between the two Koreas during a brief summit that sought to resume the stalled dialogue to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Kim and Trump at the time agreed to resume their working-level talks within a few weeks.

