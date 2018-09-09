North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) holds hands with Li Zhanshu (2-L), China's third highest ranking official, and waves to the crowd during a parade celebrating the North Korea's National Day and the 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean participants cheer and wave flowers and flags during a parade celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Military tanks drive past during a parade celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korea Sunday celebrated the 70th anniversary of its founding with a military parade that was not given wide coverage by the state media, suggesting that the regime had chosen to maintain a low profile so as to not upset the current dialogue process with the United States.

The parade started at about 10.00 am and concluded around an hour and a half later, reported South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Along with leader Kim Jong-un, Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, was also in attendance as a gesture of warming ties between Beijing and Pyongyang.

Contrary to the usual process, North Koreans did not report live from the parade, which the regime had been preparing for months - as shown by satellite images - and to which it has invited a large delegation of foreign journalists and authorities.

This unusually moderate tone can be interpreted as Pyongyang's desire to avoid affecting the rapport with the White House.

It is the first major North Korean parade since leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement at the historic Singapore summit pledging to work towards the denuclearization of the regime in exchange for Washington ensuring the regime's survival.

The vagueness of the declaration, however, has complicated negotiations between the two parties in the last few weeks.

Kim arrived Sunday, as per tradition to pay tribute to his father and his grandfather, Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung respectively, at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where the embalmed remains of both leaders are kept.

In addition to the parade, Pyongyang has prepared other events to mark the anniversary, including, for the first time in five years, the spectacle of the famous North Korean gymnastics show at the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, a lavish and massive display that praises the regime and its achievements.

North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, was founded as a Communist, Soviet-backed state on Sep. 9, 1948 under the command of Kim Il-sung, who had been a guerilla leader in the 1930s fighting the Japanese colonial military.