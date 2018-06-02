South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo (L) and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (R) arrive for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo delivers his speech during the second plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera speaks during the second plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (2-L) and Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana (R) pictured with their delegates during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis delivers his speech during the first plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Senior political leaders and delegates from around the world gathered Saturday in Singapore for the second day of the three-day International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue, also known as the Asia Security Summit.

Dozens of leaders and officials were present for Saturday's sessions, which focussed on defense issues in the Asia-Pacific region, and which were held at the Shangri-La hotel in Singapore, an efe-epa journalist reports.

The first plenary session was given by United States Secretary of Defense General James N. Mattis, whose speech was titled "US leadership and the challenge of Indo-Pacific security."

The secretary outlined US policy in the region by saying "The US strategy recognizes that no one nation can or should dominate the Indo-Pacific."

Mattis went on to explain his country's approach to North Korea's nuclear program, of which he said the objective is the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Efforts to achieve that objective have been ongoing for several years and US President Donald Trump has pledged to pursue it by, among other methods meeting with North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Jun. 12.

The US Defense Secretary added that China's actions in the South China Sea "leads to questions over its goals" with regards to the militarization of reclaimed islands which are subject to territorial disputes between several countries of the region.

The second plenary session was delivered by South Korea's Minister of Defense Song Youngmoo, who touched on the crisis with his country's northern neighbor.

Song praised Trump's leadership in helping with the recent rapprochement between North and South Korea, who remain technically at war since open hostilities of the Korean War (1950-1953) ended in an armistice and not a peace treaty.

The minister said that dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear program isn't only of interest to South Korea and the US but is a security concern for the region and even the world.

Song also mentioned that if North Korea opens itself up to further reforms it will help lead to greater shared prosperity for the region.

Following Song, Japan's Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera gave a speech in which he urged North Korea to comply with United Nations resolutions barring missile tests and to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Onodera said that Japan can offer North Korea the assistance of Japanese weapons inspectors to ensure North Korean disarmament.

Among other speakers at Saturday's event were Canada's Minister of National Defence Harjit Singh Sajjan, Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich, the Minister of Defense of Indonesia Ryamizard Ryacudu, and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.

The Shangri-La Dialogue has been held annually since 2002 and focuses on security, humanitarian and military concerns of the Asia-Pacific region.