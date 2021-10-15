North Korea has opened a sea route on the western coast to allow humanitarian aid, marking the first known border opening after the country shut its boundaries with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The sea route from China's Dalian to Nampo has been opened," said Oren Schlein, the head of the Seoul Unicef office.
He was speaking during a peace conference in Incheon, west of Seoul, Yonhap news agency said.
“Some medical supplies have been shipped (to North Korea), and more will be delivered.”
