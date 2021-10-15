A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showing the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un speaking during the second-day sitting of the 5th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 29 September 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea has opened a sea route on the western coast to allow humanitarian aid, marking the first known border opening after the country shut its boundaries with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The sea route from China's Dalian to Nampo has been opened," said Oren Schlein, the head of the Seoul Unicef office.

He was speaking during a peace conference in Incheon, west of Seoul, Yonhap news agency said.

“Some medical supplies have been shipped (to North Korea), and more will be delivered.”

