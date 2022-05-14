People watch a news report on a COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 13 May 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A man watches a news report on a North Korean missile launch at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 13 May 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A man watches a news report on a COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 13 May 2022. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea Saturday reported 21 suspected Covid-19 deaths and 174,400 new infections from a mysterious fever two days after the country declared its first coronavirus cases and enforced a nationwide lockdown in the “greatest upheaval since the founding of the country.”

The state-run Korea Central News Agency said the overall number of infections due to “fever” recorded from April end until Friday was 524,440, of which 234,630 have “fully recovered.”

Some 288,810 patients were receiving treatment, while the number of fatalities rose to 27, the news agency said. EFE.