North Korea said that it is still willing to speak with the US at any time, its first response to President Donald Trump's suprising cancellation of the bilateral summit scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

"The abrupt announcement of the cancellation of the meeting is unexpected for us and we cannot but find it extremely regrettable," said North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan in a statement broadcast by the state-run KCNA news agency on Friday morning, Pyongyang time, early Thursday evening in Washington.

"We again state to the US our willingness to sit face-to-face at any time in any form to resolve the problem," he added.

Trump had said Thursday that he was cancelling the summit scheduled with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"The Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place," Trump said in a letter addressed to the North Korean leader.

The US president warned Kim about making military threats.

"You talk about nuclear capabilities," Trump said, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

The US president added that "the world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history."

The suspension of the Trump-Kim meeting follows days of rising tensions and uncertainity about the summit.

North Korea said Thursday that the summit's future was "entirely dependent" upon Washington, after both countries threatened to cancel or delay the historic meeting.

"Whether the US will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States," Choe Son-hui, a North Korean deputy foreign minister, said.

Last week, Pyongyang threatened to pull out of the summit due to the White House's pressure to impose a "unilateral" denuclearization model, while Trump had spoken on Tuesday of a possible postponement.

The Singapore summit would have been the first meeting between a US president and a North Korean leader in the almost seven decades since the 1950-1953 Korean War.