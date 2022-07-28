Pyongyang (Korea, Democratic People''s Republic Of), 26/07/2022.- A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presiding over an event marking the 69th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice in front of the Monument to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 27 July 2022 (issued 28 July 2022). EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Pyongyang (Korea, Democratic People''s Republic Of), 26/07/2022.- A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) and his wife Ri Sol Ju attending an event marking the 69th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice in front of the Monument to the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 27 July 2022 (issued 28 July 2022). EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea says it is 'fully prepared' for military conflict with US

North Korea warned that it is "fully prepared" for any military confrontation with the United States and threatened neighboring South Korea with "annihilation" in the face of any attempt to overthrow the regime led by Kim Jong-un.

"Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation's nuclear war deterrence is also fully prepared to mobilize its absolute strength faithfully, accurately and swiftly to its mission," Kim said in a speech on Wednesday night marking the 69th anniversary of Victory Day. EFE