North Korea warned that it is "fully prepared" for any military confrontation with the United States and threatened neighboring South Korea with "annihilation" in the face of any attempt to overthrow the regime led by Kim Jong-un.
"Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation's nuclear war deterrence is also fully prepared to mobilize its absolute strength faithfully, accurately and swiftly to its mission," Kim said in a speech on Wednesday night marking the 69th anniversary of Victory Day. EFE