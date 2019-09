A handout photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un giving field guidance to the test-fire of a super-large multiple rocket launcher at an unknown location in North Korea, Sept. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/KCNA

North Korea said Wednesday that the weapon it test-fired on the previous day was a super-large multiple rocket launcher similar to the one tried out by the regime in August.

In a statement, the state news agency KCNA described the rocket launcher as "super large" and said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present at the launch. EFE-EPA