A handout photo made available by the South Korean National Security Office shows Chung Eui-yong (3-L), head of the presidential National Security Office, presides over an emergency meeting of security-related ministers at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NATIONAL SECURITY OFFICE / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A South Korean sentry post (front) and North Koren sentry post (above) face each other across the inter-Korean border in the border city of Paju, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Aug 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean sentry post (front) and North Koren sentry post (above) face each other across the inter-Korean border in the border city of Paju, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Aug 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019 shows the launch of a new-type tactical guided weapon that was overseen by Kim Jong-Un (not pictured), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, and leader of the nation, in North Korea, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019 shows Kim Jong-Un (R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, and leader of the nation, overseeing the launch of a new-type tactical guided weapon, in North Korea, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea said Saturday that its leader Kim Jong-un oversaw on the previous day the second test of the same multiple rocket launcher system that was launched earlier this week.

North Korea’s propaganda mouthpiece KCNA reported that Kim “expressed great satisfaction” over the re-test of the newly-developed weapons system conducted on Friday.

It said the second test was done to “examine the altitude control flight performance, track control capability and rate of hits of the newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system”.

Citing a statement from a spokesperson of the North Korean foreign ministry, KCNA lashed out at the United Nations Security Council for condemning the recent tests it said were part of "conventional weaponry development".

“The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (the country's official name) has never recognized UNSC's 'resolutions' against the DPRK illegally fabricated by the UN according to its taste, nor will it recognize them in the future, too," the spokesperson added.

The KCNA report came a day after South Korea reported that the North fired projectiles twice into the sea off its eastern coast in its third weapons tests in eight days.

The missiles fell in the Sea of Japan (also known as the East Sea for North and South Korea) after covering a distance of 220 kilometers (137 miles) at an altitude of 25 kilometers, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korean and United States forces described the projectiles as a new type of short-range missiles.

This series of tests comes at a time of uncertainty surrounding the resumption of denuclearization talks between North Korea and the US, as pledged by Kim and President Donald Trump at their meeting on the inter-Korean border in June.

Trump downplayed the importance of Friday's tests saying he "never" made an agreement with Kim on the suspension of such type of tests while admitting that they violated the United Nations resolutions. EFE-EPA

co-mra/pd/ssk