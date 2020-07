A North Koren watchtower (C, top) and a South Korean on (R) face each other across the inter-Korean border near the city of Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 09 June 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The ruined inter-Korean liaison office stands in the North Korean border town of Kaesong after the North blew up the building, as seen from Paju, South Korea, 01 July 2020. North Korea blew up the building on 16 June. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A senior North Korean official on Saturday said there was no need to hold talks with the United States, accusing Washington using the bonhomie with Pyongyang to manage its political crisis.

The remarks by senior diplomat Choe Son-hui, who is serving as the first vice foreign minister in the government of Kim-jong Un, days after South Korea President Moon Jae-in said he would push for a meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump before November's presidential election in the US. EFE-EPA