A handout photo made available by the Office of the US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi shows US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) during her visit to a building of the Military Armistice Commission in the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, 04 August 2022 (issued 05 August 2022). EFE-EPA/OFFICE OF THE US SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea Saturday alleged that United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had fanned the flames of the Korean conflict by visiting a border area between the South and North after her groundbreaking trip to Taiwan.

“The US is just adding fuel to the fire,” North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson Jo Yong Sam said in a statement.

During her visit to South Korea, Pelosi visited the truce village of Panmunjom, located along the heavily armed border between South and North Korea. EFE