North Korea has slammed the United States and its Western allies for Russia sanctions and called President Joe Biden "an old man in his senility."

The state-run Korean Central News Agency Sunday published a commentary by Kim Myong Chol on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, saying security issues had suddenly turned “into a human rights issue" for the US and the West.

“The US and the West media are splashed with horrible headlines like ‘group slaughter’ and ‘massacre of civilians’ while their politicians tout ‘punishment of war criminal’ and call for ratcheting up sanctions and offering arms assistance,” read the commentary. EFE