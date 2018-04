This photo released by North Korean official news agency KCNA shows Kim Jong-un presiding over a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers Party. EFE/EPA/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has announced the immediate suspension of nuclear and missile tests, Pyongyang's official news agency KCNA reported Saturday.

"From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles," Kim said Friday during a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers Party, according to KCNA.