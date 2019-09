A file photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a live fire test of a newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher that was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at an unknown location in North Korea, Aug. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

North Korea test-launched at least two projectiles on Tuesday from the western part of the country, according to South Korean military sources.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missiles were fired from the province of South Pyongan – which is located near the capital, Pyongyang – toward the Sea of Japan (known as the East Sea in both Koreas). EFE-EPA