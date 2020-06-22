North Korea is planning to send some 12 million propaganda leaflets to South Korea through balloons as, "retaliatory punishment," following similar actions carried out by activists in the South, Pyongyang state-media said on Monday.
The North Korean regime led by Kim Jong-un threatened with this measure after rejecting a dialog proposal with the South last week and announced its plans to remilitarize the border between the two countries following the anti-regime propaganda leaflets sent via balloons to the North, which according to Pyongyang, violate the 2018 bilateral agreement.
"The preparations for the largest-ever distribution of leaflets against the enemy are almost complete," state news agency KCNA said in a statement. EFE-EPA
