A North Korean flag flutters in the wind near the South Korean-built support center for the Kaesong Industrial Complex on the North Korean side of the border as seen from Mt. Papyeong, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 19 June 2020. EF-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean border residents shout slogans during a rally to oppose North Korean defectors flying balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets near the Odusan unification observatory near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) of Paju in Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 22 June 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A propaganda loudspeaker (in red circle) is reinstalled near a North Korean guardpost inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in this photo taken from the South Korean border city of Paju, 22 June 2020. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea is planning to send some 12 million propaganda leaflets to South Korea through balloons as, "retaliatory punishment," following similar actions carried out by activists in the South, Pyongyang state-media said on Monday.

The North Korean regime led by Kim Jong-un threatened with this measure after rejecting a dialog proposal with the South last week and announced its plans to remilitarize the border between the two countries following the anti-regime propaganda leaflets sent via balloons to the North, which according to Pyongyang, violate the 2018 bilateral agreement.

"The preparations for the largest-ever distribution of leaflets against the enemy are almost complete," state news agency KCNA said in a statement. EFE-EPA

