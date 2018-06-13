North Korea's official KCNA news agency provided this photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald Trump signing a joint statement at their historic summit on Tuesday, June 12, in Sentosa Island, Singapore. EFE-EPA/ KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump agreed at their summit in Singapore to observe the principle of "step-by-step and simultaneous action" in the process of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang's official news agency said Wednesday.

Trump and Kim, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) "shared recognition to the effect that it is important to abide by the principle."

Tuesday's historic meeting in Singapore ended with the issuing of a joint declaration highlighting North Korea's commitment to "complete denuclearization" and a pledge by the United States to extend security guarantees to Pyongyang.

Kim thanked the US president for his readiness to resolve differences between the two governments through dialogue and negotiations, "far from the hostility of the past," KNCA said.

Citing the joint statement that emerged from the summit, KNCA said that Trump expressed willingness to lift sanctions and provide North Korea with security guarantees "along with advance in improving the mutual relationship through dialogue and negotiation."

By taking "genuine" steps to build trust, the US will move North Korea to implement "additional good-will measures of next stage," Kim told Trump, according to the KNCA account.