A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un (C) and attendees at the fifth-day sitting of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 January 2021 (issued 10 January 2021). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea reviewed the regulations and structure of its single party, highlighting the importance of "powerful defense capabilities" and hosting a congress meeting every five years, state media reported Sunday.

North Korean state news agency KCNA said the revision was adopted on the fifth day of the eighth congress of the Workers' Party held Saturday in Pyongyang, a day after the regime called the United States its "greatest enemy" and promised to reinforce its nuclear arsenal. EFE-EPA