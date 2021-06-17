A photo released on 17 June 2021 by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (C) attending the second day of the third Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea has renewed its pledge for “development-oriented changes” in various economic sectors, the official news agency said on Thursday, after its leader Kim Jong-un admitted that the country was facing “tense” food shortages.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the pledge was made on the second day of the ruling party plenary meeting on Wednesday.

The second day of the plenary was focused on boosting the North Korean economic policy.

“The second day was held amid exceptionally high fighting will of all the participants in the plenary meeting to bring about without fail remarkable development-oriented changes,” the news agency said.