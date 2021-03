North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong holds a bouquet of flowers during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 01 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, attends wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JORGE SILVA / POOL

North Korean Kim Jong Un's sister has slammed the United States and warned it against “causing a stink,” state media reported on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong's statement came as the new US secretaries of state and defense began a trip to Asia that would take them to Tokyo and Seoul. EFE-EPA