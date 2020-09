South Korean marines patrol a beach of the western border island of Yeonpyeong, South Korea, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by the West Sea Fishery Management Service (WSFMS), an organ of the fisheries ministry, shows the service's fishery guidance boat, where a WSFMS official was aboard 21 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EFE-EPA FILE/WSFMS / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea on Sunday warned of naval tensions with the South that has been conducting search operations to locate the body of an official killed by North Korean troops.

Official Korean Central News Agency urged “the South side to immediately halt the intrusion across the military demarcation line in the west sea that may lead to escalation of tensions.” EFE-EPA