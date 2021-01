A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a moment of the military parade held to mark the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 14 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a moment from the military parade held to mark the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 14 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) saluting troops during a military parade held to mark the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 14 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, the country's de facto parliament, unanimously approved a five-year economic plan and structural changes decided at its recent congress, state media reported Monday.

In the session held Sunday, parliament addressed and approved the decisions taken at the VIII Congress of the Workers' Party, which ended Tuesday after eight days, including new appointments and the state budget for 2021, state agency KCNA reported. EFE-EPA