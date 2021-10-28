A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) during a visit to the 'Self-Defence-2021' defense development exhibition, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 11 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lost about 20 kg after previously weighing 140 kg and has no health issues, South Korea's spy agency has said.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) thus dismissed the speculations by some American media houses that it was a double of Kim who appeared in the latest public appearances of the dictator.

Lawmaker Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party told reporters in Seoul that the spy agency revealed the health assessment during a closed-door parliamentary session.

The spy agency assessed the health of the North Korean leader using artificial intelligence and other scientific methods, said the lawmaker, a member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee.

(...)