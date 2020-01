A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Dec.29, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding over the Third Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's aunt has reappeared in public for the first time after her husband was executed on coup and corruption charges in 2013.

The state-run media said on Sunday that Kim Kyong-hui attended a concert a day earlier to celebrate the Lunar New Year’s Day at Pyongyang's Samjiyon Theater along with Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju. EFE-EPA