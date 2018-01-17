(FILE) Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland (L) gestures as she speaks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) during their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Aug. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/WU HONG / POOL

(FILE) An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep. 3, 2017 shows Kim Jong-un (3-R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(L-R) US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha pose for a photo prior to a meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on Jan. 16, 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (3rd from R, front), US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (C, front) and other top diplomats from 16 countries take a group photo during a meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as Republican leadership takes turns speaking to the media at Camp David, Maryland, USA, Jan. 6, 2018 after holding meetings with staff, members of his Cabinet and Republican members of Congress to discuss the Republican legislative agenda for 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

The United States' Secretary of State said Tuesday that the US will not accept North Korea's nuclear weapons, and assured it wants to strengthen maritime interdiction operations.

Rex Tillerson said at a press conference after the 20-nation summit on North Korea's nuclear program held Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada that his country seeks to "strengthen global maritime interdiction operations to foil illicit ship-to-ship transfers."

"In doing so, let me be clear. We do not seek to interfere with legitimate maritime activities," he added.

The US Secretary of State also said that imposing more sanctions on North Korea is the only way to pressure Pyongyang to hold negotiations over its nuclear program.

"We must increase the costs of the regime's behavior to the point that North Korea must come to the table for credible negotiations," he said.

For her part, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at the conclusion of the summit that "we seek neither a regime change nor a collapse."

Freeland added that the countries meeting at the summit, including the United States and South Korea, agreed to work together to ensure sanctions on Pyongyang are strictly enforced.

When asked by the media about whether Americans need to be concerned about a war with North Korea, Tillerson said "we all need to be very sober and clear eyed about the current situation."