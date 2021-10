An arrow left in a wall after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, 13 October 2021. EFE/EPA/HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN

Chief of Police Ole Bredrup Sæverud speaks during a press conference one day after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/TERJE PEDERSEN

A man accused of the murder of five people in a bow and arrow rampage in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg is a convert to Islam and was previously reported to the authorities amid concerns he had become radicalized, police said Thursday.

Norwegian authorities added that it was too early to ascertain whether the attack was an act of terror.EFE

