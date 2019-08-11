Police on a site of a shooting inside the al-Noor Islamic center mosque in Baerum outside Oslo, Norway, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/TERJE PEDERSEN NORWAY OUT

A shooting at a mosque in Norway is being investigating as a possible act of terrorism, police said Sunday.

The man suspected of carrying out the armed attack on the mosque in Bærum, near Oslo, had expressed extreme far-right and anti-immigrant opinions, senior police official Rune Skjold said.

“We’re investigating this as an attempt at carrying out an act of terrorism,” he added.

The suspected attacker, a 20-year-old Norwegian, was the only person injured in the incident at the mosque.

He is also suspected of killing his roommate, whose body was found by officers hours after the shooting in the Islamic center Al Noor.

Skjold said that he has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide and homicide.

He added that police are in continuous contact with intelligence services and could add the charge of terrorism.

Several shots were fired at the mosque and two weapons were found in the building, police said.

No one else was involved in the incident and the suspect was previously known to the authorities.

He was being interrogated by the police on Sunday and is expected to be brought before a court on Monday.

Hours before the shooting he posted messages on social media about a race war and praised the terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people, Dagbladet newspaper reported.

The Norwegian Islamic Council condemned the shooting on Saturday as a "terrorist attack" and added: "Islamophobia that has spread in Norway without the authorities taking it seriously."

Authorities have increased security, especially in Oslo, where all police officers will be armed.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg went to Bærum on Sunday to participate in the Islamic celebration of Eid al Adha with the Muslim community.

"Many Muslims today celebrate Eid throughout Norway, a party that many looked forward to, but the attack in the mosque has created fear and uneasiness," she wrote on her Twitter account.

“Hate and Islamophobic attitudes must be fought together.”

The director of the Islamic center Irfan Mushtaq said the attacker wore a helmet and uniform, according to Norwegian media.

He added that there were half a dozen people in the mosque at the time, which two months ago installed a security gate after the attacks in New Zealand.

Another spokesman for the mosque Ikhlaq Ahmad, expressed concern over the incident and said it brought to mind two massacres: the 22 July, 2011, killing of 77 people in a bomb attack and a mass shooting at a summer camp of Norway's largest political youth organization and the Christchurch bloodbath on 15 March, 2019.

Both the perpetrator of the Norwegian massacre and the suspect in the Christchurch mass shooting attacks expressed extreme anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiments in manifestos. EFE-EPA

