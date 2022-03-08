A still image taken from a handout video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 03 March 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky making a statement in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a video filmed in his office in capital Kyiv for the first time since the Russian invasion last month, sending a message that “I am not afraid of anyone.”

Zelenskyy defiantly said he was not hiding anywhere and was staying put in the Ukrainian capital to direct his defense against the Russian military offensive.

The video filmed on Monday evening begins with a view of the Kyiv neighborhood, housing government offices.

"Here is the evening Kyiv. Our office. Monday evening. You know, we used to say Monday is a hard day,” Zelenskyy said.

“There is a war in the country. So every day is Monday. And now we are used to the fact that every day and every night are like that. Today is the 12th. 12th evening of our struggle. Our defense.”

(...)