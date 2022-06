People salvage their belongings from damaged house in the earthquake affected Gayan village in the Paktia province, Afghanistan, 24 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Trucks carrying relief goods from world food program arrives at the earthquake affected Gayan village in the Paktia province, Afghanistan, 24 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

People salvage their belongings from damaged house in the earthquake affected Gayan village in the Paktia province, Afghanistan, 24 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

All the circumstances of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan colluded to make it the country's worst such calamity in decades, leaving more than 1,000 people dead and over 1,500 wounded.

The remoteness of the affected regions, widespread prevalence of poverty and a shallow epicenter of the quake all contributed towards increasing the severity of the impact of the natural disaster that has brought untold misery on the residents.

(...)