The Notre Dame cathedral held a mass to call for new donations of a total 5-6 million euros for the restoration of the historical building, after it was ravaged by a fire in April 2019.

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit officiated the event Wednesday, which was also held in celebration of the more than 800 million euros collected so far, alongside other members of the diocese and workers involved in the restoration of the historical building.

Since the fire, the religious site has remained closed to the public whilst workers set scaffolds up and secured the infrastructure. The actual restoration work is expected to begin this year.

“It is the home of God, so it is everyone’s home,” said Aupetit during the act, under a white safety helmet. “Our cathedral risked decay. We now enter the restoration stage, and this cathedral will be more beautiful than it has ever been.”

