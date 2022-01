Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic departs from the Park Hotel government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic departs from the Park Hotel government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia on Sunday after loosing a court battle against the government's decision to revoke his visa for the second time.

The decision was taken unanimously by a three-judge bench of the Federal Court, which conducted a virtual hearing of the appeal filed by the defense team of Djokovic, who has been put up in a Melbourne hotel - used for detention center for immigrants - in Melbourne since Saturday.