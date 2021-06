An image made with a drone shows Novavax Inc. headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, 08 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Laboratory of the biotechnological company Mabion S.A., which has reached an agreement with US Novavax on technology transfer and technical tests for the production of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine, in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland, 08 March, 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/GRZEGORZ MICHALOWSKI

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by American firm Novavax has proven safe and highly effective in high-risk patients and against new variants of the virus.

The Maryland-based company issued a statement Monday revealing the vaccine’s 93% efficacy in preventing infections of the major Covid-19 variants, as well as 91% efficacy in high-risk patients.EFE

