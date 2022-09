Members of the public leave messages of condolences and floral tributes at Government House in Perth, Australia, 10 September 2022. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Messages of condolences and floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II are left at Government House in Perth, Australia, 10 September 2022. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 12 September 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Now is not the time to discuss the holding of another referendum on Australia becoming a republic, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday as the funeral for the country's former head of state Queen Elizabeth II was being prepared.

"It's not appropriate now … to talk about constitutional change. What is appropriate right now is to commemorate the life of service of Queen Elizabeth II," the Labor Party leader told public broadcaster ABC.

(...)