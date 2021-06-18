Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people forcibly displaced in the world due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations and events continued to grow in 2020, reaching a new record of 82.4 million, according to data published Friday by the United Nations.

This is the ninth consecutive year of increase, and there are now more than double the number of people forcibly displaced than a decade ago, when the figure was below 40 million.

Throughout 2020, the number of refugees and internally displaced people grew by 4 percent, up from the 79.5 million at the end of 2019, according to the annual report of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), published on the eve of World Refugee Day.