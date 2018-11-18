As the French movement known as the "gilets jaunes" (yellow vests) rose up in protest on Nov. 17, 2018, against new taxes on diesel and gasoline fuels, the French government raised to 227 the provisional number of injured this Saturday, and to 117 the number of arrests in a tense day of demonstrations around the country, EFE-EPA/Ian Langsdon

In its latest report on the situation, the Interior Ministry kept the number of dead unchanged - a woman run over in southeastern France - but increased the number of protesters to 282,710 in some 2,000 different protests, many of them still active and located at traffic circles, tollbooths and cities around the country.

Authorities warned that as night falls, peaceful demonstrators tend to be replaced by ones "more likely to cause disturbances."

From the crisis unit established by the government, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner reviewed, straight into the cameras, the balance of this popular uprising organized on social networks, without any participation by political parties or labor unions.

"They are obviously defending their right to protest, but defending even more vehemently the right of citizens, who have been insulted and attacked, to drive" their vehicles, said Castaner, who recalled that most of the injuries were suffered in protests never reported to the authorities.

The interior minister made a "call for responsibility" and said his ministry has opted for "transparency" by giving "all the figures" available.

Of the 117 arrested, 73 remain in police custody, while among the 227 injured (six seriously) are six police, five watchmen and a firefighter.

Late this afternoon, there remained around the presidential Elysee Palace several hundred "gilets jaunes," a reference to the fluorescent vests worn by the demonstrators, which they wear in their vehicles.

According to the ministry, this protest has been under control following some tense moments when tear-gas bombs were tossed at the demonstrators.