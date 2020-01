Workers sell gasoline on a snow covered road following days of heavy snow fall in Mehtarzai, Balochistan province, Pakistan, Jan.15, 2020. EFE-EPA/FAYYAZ AHMED

Vehicles resume their journey after snow was removed from roads following days of heavy snow fall in Mehtarzai, Balochistan province, Pakistan, Jan.15, 2020. EFE0EPA/FAYYAZ AHMED

The number of people killed due to snowfall, avalanches and rainfall across Pakistan climbed to 94 on Wednesday while 76 people have been injured, officials said.

The officials said some 76 people have been injured due to inclement weather across the country in the past few days. EFE-EPA