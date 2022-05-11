A handout photo made available by BongBong Marcos Headquarters (BBMHQ) shows Presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior visiting the grave of his father, President Ferdinand Marcos, at the National Heroes cemetery in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BBMHQ / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by BongBong Marcos Headquarters (BBMHQ) shows Presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior visiting the grave of his father, President Ferdinand Marcos, at the National Heroes cemetery in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BBMHQ / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by BongBong Marcos Headquarters (BBMHQ) shows Presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior visiting the grave of his father, President Ferdinand Marcos, at the National Heroes cemetery in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BBMHQ / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A mannequin type installation in the likeness of presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (C), is displayed at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines late evening 09 May 2022 (issued 10 May 2022). EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Election officials inspect election results taken out from a ballot box at the start of counting of votes in Manila, Philippines, 10 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The elections held Monday in the Philippines took place with "transparency," a group of international observers said Wednesday, despite highlighting problems that affected the "trustworthiness" of the process, such as the lack of privacy when voting or the financing system.

"The preliminary result of the vote represents the will of the Filipino people, although a number of concerns have been raised about the integrity of the process that must be urgently addressed," one of the researchers from the Asian Network for Free Elections said at a press conference. EFE