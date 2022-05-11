The elections held Monday in the Philippines took place with "transparency," a group of international observers said Wednesday, despite highlighting problems that affected the "trustworthiness" of the process, such as the lack of privacy when voting or the financing system.
"The preliminary result of the vote represents the will of the Filipino people, although a number of concerns have been raised about the integrity of the process that must be urgently addressed," one of the researchers from the Asian Network for Free Elections said at a press conference. EFE