Migrants aboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship react as they arrive in the port of Messina, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 24 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CARMELO IMBESI

The search-and-rescue ship Ocean Viking arrives in the port of Pozzallo, Italy, 30 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCESCO RUTA

The humanitarian ship "Ocean Viking,” operated by Médecins Sans Frontières and SOS Mediterranée, reported Saturday they had rescued 50 migrants who were crammed into a wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea, adding to another 112 rescued from a deflating rubber vessel a day earlier.

“Last night #OceanViking performed a second critical rescue after 8 hrs of searching. Fifty people, including 10 children & a baby, were on an overcrowded wooden boat in dire weather conditions in the Maltese search & rescue region,” MSF said on Twitter.