The humanitarian ship "Ocean Viking,” operated by Médecins Sans Frontières and SOS Mediterranée, reported Saturday they had rescued 50 migrants who were crammed into a wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea, adding to another 112 rescued from a deflating rubber vessel a day earlier.
“Last night #OceanViking performed a second critical rescue after 8 hrs of searching. Fifty people, including 10 children & a baby, were on an overcrowded wooden boat in dire weather conditions in the Maltese search & rescue region,” MSF said on Twitter.