A man looks at gas masks at a flea market in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukraine, 27 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

A seller looks from the window of her home at a flea market in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukraine, 27 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov during an interview with Efe in Odesa, Ukraine on March 28, 2022. EFE/Manuel Bruque

Odesa mayor: I will not cooperate with Russia if city occupied

Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, known for his pro-Russian track record in Ukraine’s politics, has said he would not cooperate with Russian troops nor any Moscow-backed regime in the country.

In an interview with Efe, Trukhanov discussed the situation in the Black Sea city, which remains relatively calm despite the encroachment of Russian troops in southern Ukraine. EFE

