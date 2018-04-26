A close up on a police officer on duty in Sunbury-on-Thames in Britain, Sept. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Police in the United Kingdom recorded 39,568 offenses that involved sharp instruments such as knives last year; an increase of 22 percent year-on-year, according to figures released by the country's Office for National Statistics on Thursday.

The ONS said there had been a rise in the number of offenses involving knives, sharp instruments and firearms in the past two years.

"These offenses tend to be disproportionately concentrated in London and other metropolitan areas," a statement said.

Firearms-related offenses were up 11 percent, reaching a total of 6,604.

"Today's figures show that, for most types of offense, the picture of crime has been fairly stable, with levels much lower than the peak seen in the mid-1990s," noted Alexa Bradley of the ONS' Crime Statistics and Analysis department.

"We have seen an increase in the relatively rare, but 'high-harm' violent offenses such as homicide, knife crime and gun crime, a trend that has been emerging over the previous two years," Bradley added.